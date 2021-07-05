Indonesia’s hosting of the AFC Under-17 Women’s Asian Cup in 2022 and the also AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup in Uzbekistan have been moved to 2024.

This follows the AFC Executive Committee’s decision to approve the recommendation of the AFC Women’s Football Committee on the change.

The AFC Executive Committee acknowledged the importance to prioritise the health and safety of all stakeholders in particular, the continent’s youth players against the backdrop of the ongoing uncertainty and challenges caused by the current pandemic.

Additionally, in preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022, the AFC Executive Committee also decided to provide greater flexibility in finalising the dates for the qualifiers, which is currently scheduled for 13 to 25 September 2021.

This takes into consideration the challenges that may arise from the availability of hosts, team travel arrangements, quarantine and medical measures imposed by several nations.

Therefore, the AFC will now work with the relevant host Member Associations to finalise the competition dates to complete the qualifiers. – www.the-afc.com

