Bagnaia storms to victory in Germany and takes control of the Championship after Martin crashes late.

After putting together the perfect race on Sunday, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) has taken victory at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland and is now in control of the Championship. The #1 completed his 200th GP in style after a surprise P1 finish at the Sachsenring. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) has completed a phenomenal comeback, storming to second after qualifying down in P13. The #93 had a Grand Prix full of drama but would cross the line to take a historic podium.

The final spot on the podium went the way of Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), which cemented the Marquez brother’s names into the history books as the first brothers to share a premier class podium since 1997. However, Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) was missing at the chequered flag after the #89 crashed out of the lead with just 2 laps to go.

The lights went out and Martin claimed the holeshot after a perfect launch off the line. Meanwhile, Bagnaia was unable to match his start from Saturday, starting from fourth and charging to P3 on the opening lap before overtaking Martin to take the lead one lap later.

It was a fantastic start from Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing), making moves to enter the podium places after starting from P6 on the grid. The Italian was aggressive at the start and was under pressure from Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing), who was hot on his tail.

Martin responded on Lap 7, charging to the lead and extending a gap over the reigning World Champion. Bagnaia soon lost a further position to Morbidelli and was under pressure from Alex Marquez.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez joined the battle, carving his way to P6 after starting from 13th on the grid. The #93 put together a strong start and a brave performance on Sunday – aiming to better his sixth-place finish in the Tissot Sprint. The #93 would soon enter the top five after a move on Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez made his move for the podium places, leaving his brother Marc Marquez to fight against Morbidelli for P4. Drama then unfolded on Lap 22 as the #93 and Morbidelli made contact at Turn 1, dropping Marc Marquez to sixth briefly after losing part of his front screen.

It was then redemption time for the eight-time World Champion, passing Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) for fifth before making the move stick on Morbidelli at the final corner – setting his sights on his brother in P3.

The Grand Prix and the Championship soon got turned on its head at Turn 1 with just two laps remaining as Martin lost the front – crashing out of the lead. This handed Bagnaia victory in Germany to become the rider to win the most races with Ducati. Taking second at the line was Marc Marquez, securing the podium position on the entry to Turn 12 – rounding off a magical comeback. Joining them on the podium was Alex Marquez to the delight of Gresini Racing.

Fourth place went the way of the late-charging Bastianini, who was ahead of Morbidelli after the duo had an incredible battle on track. Morbidelli was a mere 0.240s behind the Beast but would cross the line ahead of Oliveira in sixth. The #88 was the top Aprilia on Sunday and was ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), who finished the weekend with some solid points in the bag in seventh and finished ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team).

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had an action-packed Grand Prix, narrowly missing out on P8 – crossing the line to finish ninth. The final spot inside the top 10 went the way of Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez, who dropped back after starting from third.

Now it is time for the summer break before the legendary Monster Energy British Grand Prix, where we will see if Martin can reclaim his title lead. Join us then where the world’s most exciting sport returns on August 2nd.

Top 10:

1 FRANCESCO BAGNAIA (DUCATI LENOVO TEAM) 2 Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +3.804 3 Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +4.334 4 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) +5.317 5 Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) +5.557 6 Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) +10.481 7 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +14.746 8 Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +14.930 9 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +15.084 10 Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) +16.384

