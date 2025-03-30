The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the FA of Brazil (CBF).The MoU is part of the state visit of the President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Vietnam who witnessed the signing ceremony alongside Vietnam President Lương Cường at the Presidential Palace.The document was signed by Trần Quốc Tuấn, VFF President and Brazil Ambassador Marco Farani, who represented the CBF. The MoU will be effective for three years and will automatically be extended for an additional two years. The MoU looks to strengthen and development of football in both countries by organising regional and international football meetings and conferences, exchanging experts, coaches, and teams at all levels, and share experiences in the management and organization of professional tournaments. #AFF

