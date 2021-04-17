The first 1:39 was then slammed in by Bagnaia, the Italian was now four tenths clear but quick times were coming in all the time. Aleix Espargaro crashed late on at Turn 11, rider ok, as the cameras then panned to Marc Marquez who, after having a couple of hairy moments on his first two attempts, was keeping it pinned on his final flying lap.

The Marc Marquez we’re used to seeing was back, out of shape into the corners, front tyre screaming for mercy, and going very quickly. The Spaniard launched himself to P6, under half a second away from Bagnaia’s pace – fantastic stuff.

No one would end up beating Bagnaia’s lap though, the Ducati man holds a 0.340s advantage into Saturday over Quartararo and Mir. Rins makes it two Suzukis inside the top four, Miller ends Friday in P5 just 0.003s ahead of Marc Marquez. Viñales couldn’t hold his FP1 advantage and finishes P7 in FP2, with World Championship leader Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) heading Oliveira and a brave Nakagami inside the top 10 – a phenomenal final flying lap for the LCR star.

Catch your breath after that one! Ducati leads Yamaha and Suzuki on Day 1 in Portimao, but there’s faint Jaws music in the background as an eight-time World Champion returns to the fold. Make sure you’re in front of your TVs for MotoGP™ FP3 on Saturday, the weather looks like it will be sunny so we should get a fascinating top 10, automatic Q2 shootout, at 09:55 local time (GMT+1).