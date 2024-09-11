Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Anthony Gutierrez said that the long-term blueprint for the federation would be to find the balance between players based overseas and those developed at home.The Philippines concluded their two matches in the recent Pestabola Merdeka with a 2-1 loss to host Malaysia and then a 4-3 defeat to Tajikistan via penalty shootout after a goalless draw.“These are world-class athletes we’re honing and this healthy balance of overseas-based and home-developed talents, both from the players and coaches, is our blueprint for the long term,” Gutierrez said.“I’m very pleased to see our men’s team improving its performance in various aspects. They controlled possession, the passing and buildup were purposeful, there were more scoring opportunities than before, and their defense was very organised.” #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...