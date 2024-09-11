Thailand beat Vietnam 2-1 in the only other game in the LPBank Cup 2024 that was played at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi last night.Vietnam, who had conceded a 3-0 loss to Russia in the first game of the LPBank Cup, took the lead through Nguyen Tien Linh in the 21st minute making good on the cross from midfielder Que Ngọc Hai.However, Thailand took just five minutes to answer when Suphanat Muenta finished from close off a lay-up from Elias Dolah to put both teams back on level.With four minutes left of the first half, Patrik Gustavsson then scored what was the winner for Thailand.The earlier planned match between Thailand and Russia had to be cancelled due to typhoon Yagi. #AFF

