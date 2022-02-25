The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is pleased to confirm the appointment of Dr. Tim Jones as the High Performance Director and Lee Meng Yean as the coach of the women’s doubles department.

Dr. Tim, 40, served the National Sports Institute (ISN) as the Senior Physiologist for the past 4 years. He was also the Olympic Team Leader for Badminton at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In his new role, Dr. Tim will be tasked with the strategic performance planning, reinforcing the strong foundations already in place. This appointment was made to ensure sustained on-court excellence at the international level through a meticulous, strategic approach.

Meng Yean was the skipper of the Uber Cup 2020 team and competed at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The former national shuttler is set to strengthen the coaching department alongside Hoon Thien How.

On the back of the recent Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 success, the Association will continue to explore avenues to bolster the technical department to unlock the potential of the determined, young squad at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM).

Like this: Like Loading...