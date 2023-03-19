CHIA Jeng Hon led a clean sweep by BA of Malaysia players in the finals of the Petronas National Under-21 Badminton Championships in Ipoh today.

The 19-year-old top-seeded Jeng Hon, ranked 257 in the world, clinched the men’s singles title with a 21-9, 21-18 victory over No 3 seed Ewe Eogene Eon at the Perak Badminton Academy in a match that lasted 35 minutes.

“I am very happy and excited about this victory,” said an elated Chia. “It has been a long time since I have waited for this moment.”

In the 2022 edition, Jeng Hon lost to Justin Hoh in the final. Justin is currently competing in the Super 100 China Masters.

In men’s doubles, BAM’s Kang Khai Xing and 17-year-old Aaron Tai Wei Qin ranked No 1, edged 5/8 seed Anson Cheong Yan Feng-Samuel Lee (Perak/Penang) 21-11, 21-14.

Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, seeded No 1, is showing great improvement after recovering from hamstring and heel injuries to win the women’s singles title against national teammate and third seed Siti Zulaikha Mohd Azmi 21-16, 21-10.

The 18-year-old said the victory is a good start towards her journey in 2023 and she hopes to continue her winning form.

The partnership of Carmen Ting Wei Wen-Ong Xin Yee (BAM) was given a scare in the women’s doubles final by Goh Shuen Tong-Amanda Yap Hwa Leng, seeded 5-8, from Sabah/KL when the second seed pair lost 18-21 in the first set.

They clawed back to win the second set 21-12 and decider 21-12 against their national teammates.

It was a victorious day for the BAM coaching staff when the mixed doubles pair of top seed Low Han Chen-Chong Jie Yu (BAM) justified their ranking by defeating No 2 seed Kang Khai Xing-Clarissa San Yee Wen (BAM) 21-15, 21-15 to seal the fifth gold medal.

Results (All Final):

Men’s Singles: Chia Jen Hon (BAM) defeated Ewe Eogene Eon (BAM) 21-9, 21-18

Men’s doubles: Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai Wei Qin (BAM) beat Anson Cheong Yan Feng-Samuel Lee (Perak/Penang) 21-11, 21-14

Women singles: Siti Nurshuhaini (BAM) defeated Siti Zulaikha Mohd Azmi (BAM) 21-16, 21-10

Women Doubles: Carmen Ting Wei Wen-Ong Xin Yee (BAM) beat Goh Shuen Tong-Amanda Yap Hwa Leng (Sabah/KL) 18-21, 21-12, 21-12

Mixed Doubles: Low Han Chen-Chong Jie Yu (BAM) bt Kang Khai Xing-Clarissa San Yee Wen (BAM) 21-15, 21-15

