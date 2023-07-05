Mixed doubles pair Yap Roy King-Valeree Siow Zi Xuan from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) stable made short work of Wee Yee Hern-Amanda Yap Hwa Leng as they progressed into Round Three of the Petronas National Championships 2023 here in Bukit Kiara.

The top-ranked duo Roy King-Zi Xuan were just in mercurial form as they crushed their opponents 21-15, 21-11 in a duel that lasted just 25 minutes.

Their opponents in the Round of 16 tomorrow will be Sarawak-Pahang pair Owen Ting Shih Wee-Gan Jing Err, who demolished Ng Jin Ping-Pon Jia Yee 21-18, 21-11.

In the meantime, the second-seeded mixed doubles partnership of Lim Tze Jian-Desiree Siow Hao Shan from Perak did not quite take off when they had to concede a walkover to Melaka’s Gerard Liau Jia Yit-Isabel Liau Bei Yi.

In the men’s doubles, BAM’s Ahmad Redzuan Zulwaqarriz-Loh Zi Heng will have a challenge on their hands tomorrow when they take on the top seed pair of Boon Xin Yuan-Wong Tien Chi – who received a bye – in the Round of 32 tomorrow.

Today in the Round of 64, Ahmad Redzuan overcame Steve Eng Chun Yu-Webber Lee Wei Han 21-7, 21-13 in just 24 minutes.

Men’s doubles second seed Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe from BAM received a bye today and where they will line up against Owen Ting Shih We-Pui Wee Young in the next round.

The Sarawak duo overcame their Borneo neighbours from Sabah Elvistly Daniel Edri-James Carlester Cleve 21—7, 21-17 in 20 minutes.

