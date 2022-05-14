No sooner had he reset Johann Zarco’s All Time Lap Record, which dates back to 2018, did the Italian have a spill when he lost the front at the Turn 3/Turn 4 chicane. Aleix Espargaro subsequently went faster than he had gone minutes earlier, but remained second having notched up a 1:31.350. Rins had been second-quickest in FP1 and proved that was no fluke when he clocked a 1:31.445 to be third in the latter session of the day at a sunny Le Mans.

Zarco survives a big scare to edge the big guns