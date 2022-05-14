No less than four of the Four Rings’ models will receive exciting updates in the new model year. The compact Audi A1 citycarver opens the quartet with a new model name – with immediate effect, it is called the Audi A1 allstreet.

The all-rounder in the mid-range category, the Audi A4 allroad quattro, will get a new sporty optics package that sets black accents on the exterior. In the luxury class, Audi is expanding the standard equipment in the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8, both of which will now be available in three new metallic finish color options.

New name, same intensity