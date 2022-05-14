No less than four of the Four Rings’ models will receive exciting updates in the new model year. The compact Audi A1 citycarver opens the quartet with a new model name – with immediate effect, it is called the Audi A1 allstreet.
The all-rounder in the mid-range category, the Audi A4 allroad quattro, will get a new sporty optics package that sets black accents on the exterior. In the luxury class, Audi is expanding the standard equipment in the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8, both of which will now be available in three new metallic finish color options.
New name, same intensity
The most individual model of the Audi compact series is receiving a new name. The Audi A1 citycarver will now be called the Audi A1 allstreet. With its sporty, streamlined lines based on the Audi A1 Sportback, the compact car will stay true to its popular, robust off-road look. All equipment and customization options previously on offer as well as the previously available engine/transmission combinations will also remain. The price in Germany also remains the same, starting at at 23,200 euros.
Audi A4 allroad quattro with a new equipment package
With the Black Optics Pro Package, the Audi A4 allroad quattro is getting a new equipment package in the new model year. Specifically designed for the A4 allroad quattro, the new package will give customers even more customization options.
The optional package features a windshield frame, exterior mirrors, and tailpipes highlighted in glossy black. Additionally, the vertical elements and the frame of the Singleframe grille, the clips in the front side air intakes, the rear diffuser trim, and the tailgate trim between the lights also come in glossy black.
The expressive character of the A4 allroad quattro is further underscored with four glossy black rings in the front and rear as well as lettering spelling “A4 allroad”.
Audi also delivers the roof rails in black. The bumper, which comes in Matte Structure Gray in the standard version, is now optionally available in contrasting Manhattan Gray Metallic. Customers can order the Black Optics Pro Package for the Audi A4 allroad quattro starting in Germany on 12 May for 775.00 euros.
Plus, the new metallic finish color options Chronos Gray and District Green now round out the already wide array of colors available.
Standard equipment expanded for the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8
The two SUVs in the luxury class, the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8, are getting a freshly accented look. In the new model year, both models will come in three new exterior colors. The new metallic finish color options Satellite Silver, Waitomo Blue, and Tamarind Brown will replace the previous tones Florett Silver, Galaxy Blue, and Barrique Brown in the models’ wide array of available colors. In the interior, both models will come standard with elegant contrasting stitching on the instrument panel; the interior elements on offer will also be updated.