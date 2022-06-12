- Bautista won Race 2 after an early-race battle with Razgatlioglu, before escaping to win by more than seven seconds
- He extended his Championship lead to 36 points over Rea, the biggest gap there has been at the top this season so far.
P2 – Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK)
- After claiming his first 2022 win in the Tissot Superpole Race, Razgatlioglu finished in second position in Race 2 despite taking the lead on the opening lap.
- His second place means he claimed his 63rd WorldSBK podium.
- He remains third in the standings 79 points behind Bautista.
- Rinaldi claimed his second third position of the weekend after starting from 10th on the grid.
- He now has a record of 12 WorldSBK podium, including 5 on home soil.
P4 – Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)
- After having been overtaken by Rinaldi, Rea was unable to follow him and crossed the finish line in fourth.
- It’s the first time this season Rea has finished a race outside the podium places.
- He maintains second place in the Championship with 184 points.
P5 – Iker Lecuona (Team HRC)
- Lecuona took fifth place in Race 2, his sixth top-five finish so far this season.
- He stands in fifth place in the Championship standings, only 9 points behind fourth-placed Andrea Locatelli.
P6 – Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK)
- Locatelli completed Race 2 top six after losing out at the start of the race.
- He finished all three races at Misano in sixth place, and has only recorded one finish outside the top six all season
To note:
Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round official spectator attendance over three days: 65,825.
Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) took seventh place despite losing out after making a superb start. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), who have been given a Long Lap Penalty for track limits infringements in the race, finished in eighth.
Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) rounded out the top ten as the best BMW rider.
After a strong start to the race, Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) had a crash at Turn 11 on Lap 12 which ended his race. After being taken to the medical centre, Vierge was diagnosed with fractures to the base of his third metacarpal bone on his right hand and to his capitate and hamate bones on his right wrist.
The Prosecco DOC UK Round will take place from the 15th to 17th of June at Donington Park.
1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) +7.194s
3. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +11.119s
4. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +14.901s
5. Iker Lecuona (Team HRC)+18.774s
6. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) +20.217s
1. Alvaro Bautista (ESP) Ducati (220 points)
2. Jonathan Rea (GBR) Kawasaki (184 points)
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) Yamaha (141 points)