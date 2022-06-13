The Malaysian women’s national team will play two test matches against Bangladesh to be used as the tune-up for the AFF Women’s Championship next month.

The AFF Women’s Championship 2022 will be held in the Philippines from 4-17 July 2022.

Towards that, Malayan Tigress head coach Jacob Joseph has called up 30 players in preparation for the event with centralised training to start on 14 June 2022.

The Malaysian girls will take on Bangladesh twice – on 23 June and 26 June 2022 – in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

For the AFF Women’s Championship 2022 in the Philippines, the Malaysians are in Group A against Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia.

Group B are Vietnam, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Cambodia and Laos.

