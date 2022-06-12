International top athletes (including Olympic finalists) met for the 18th International Golden Roof Challenge! In the splendid mile Maria-Theresien-Straße in the heart of the historic city center of Innsbruck.

This was the extraordinary location for the In-City-Athletics-Event. In Pole Vault and Long-jump they met to compete for the victory on Saturday evening (11th June 2022). Many enthusiastic spectators were onsite to watch the spectacle – in the immediate vicinity of the athletes.

Bokai HUANG (CHI) jumped to victory on the ‘FlySwat’ over a height of 5.70m. Matt Ludwig (USA) also cleared 5.70m, but had one more failed attempt. Carson Cody WATERS (USA) reached third place with a height of 5.60m.

In the women’s pole vault, Roberta BRUNI (ITA) cleared 4.66m to win the competition. She was followed by Robeilys PEINADO (VEN) with 4.46m and Maryna KYLYPKO (UKR) jumping over 4.26m.

In the men’s long jump, Markus Rehm (GER) (one leg prosthesis) jumped with 8.66m a new World Record in T64-category to win the competition for the fifth time. Competing against other top jumpers without a handicap and in an exciting duel with Simon Ehammer (SUI) who jumped 8.12m to second place. Jacob FINCHAM-DUKES placed third with 7.76m. The women’s long jump was won by Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK (UKR) with 6.55m.

Top 3 Pole vault MEN:

Bokai HUANG (CHI) | 5,70m Matt Ludwig (USA) | 5,70m Carson Cody WATERS (USA) | 5,60m

Top 3 Pole vault WOMEN:

Roberta BRUNI (ITA) | 4,66m Robeilys PEINADO (VEN) | 4,46m Maryna KYLYPKO (UKR) | 4,26m

Top 3 Long jump MEN:

Markus REHM (GER) | 8,66m Simon EHAMMER (SUI) | 8,12m Jacob FINCHAM-DUKES (GBR) | 7,76m

Top 3 Long jump WOMEN:

Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK (UKR) 6,86m Agate DE SOUSA (STP) | 6,76m Mariya HORYELOVA (UKR) | 6,36m

