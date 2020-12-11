BBC Global News’ focus on growth through commercial content partnerships leads to collaboration with Formula E to target new audiences

Never-been-told stories about all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to be shared from the perspective of fans around the world

Online hub to house content showcasing sustainability, technology and inclusivity accelerated by the world-class all-electric racing series

Formula E and BBC Global News have launched a commercial partnership to produce a set of pioneering online films to bring the all-electric motorsport to a new, digital audience around the world. The films will showcase meaningful fan stories from behind the scenes of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Targeting a unique online audience from around the world, the content will tell the story of a newly emerging global sports fan base. It will shine a light on the role Formula E is playing in the global conversation around electric vehicles, the benefits of achieving a net zero carbon footprint, and the importance of inclusivity and ethical principles to the modern sports fan. online. These stories will be developed into original short films which will be housed on a dedicated content hub within the BBC StoryWorks website throughout 2021-22. To showcase never-been-told stories from around the world, fans are encouraged to share their most memorable Formula E experiences by uploading them. These stories will be developed into original short films which will be housed on a dedicated content hub within the BBC StoryWorks website throughout 2021-22. As part of the project, BBC Global News’ award-winning, proprietary research methods, involving state-of-the-art facial coding technology, will be used to track the audience’s emotional engagement and identify a new community of Formula E fans. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E JAMIE REIGLE “We are delighted to work with BBC Global News on this project. At Formula E, we aim to innovate and push boundaries to shape a better future for generations to come. BBC Global News is the perfect partner for Formula E as they share our philosophy of delivering engaging and topical entertainment while considering its impact on our planet and global community. In working with BBC Global News, we will tell powerful stories through the eyes of a new generation of fans who crave edge-of-seat sporting entertainment, while demanding a strong commitment to make the world a better place.” EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF ADVERTISING FOR BBC GLOBAL NEWS SEAN O’HARA “The fans are at the heart of any sport and Formula E has a highly engaged and unique global following – much like the BBC. This landmark partnership with Formula E represents a new kind of film production for us and we’re excited to shine a spotlight on Formula E’s passionate supporters by uncovering their remarkable tales and using our unrivalled storytelling skills to share them with the world.” The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will make its Season Seven debut in Santiago, Chile in January with two races, the first staged at 18:00 GMT (15:00 local time) on January 16 and the second at 15:30 GMT (12:30 local time) on January 17.

