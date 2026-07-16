Tinder has today been announced as the official Sparking Connections partner of the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix, taking place in August 2026. Tinder is the first-ever dating app to partner with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. This brings together two forward-looking brands united by a shared belief in authentic connection, self-expression and the power of showing up, whether that is on a city street circuit or on a first date.

The partnership marks a significant moment for Tinder in EMEA, reflecting the brand’s evolving positioning as a platform that celebrates the experience of modern dating; joyful, unpredictable, and built on the courage to make the first move.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to inclusion, not as an afterthought, but as a foundational principle. Formula E actively champions a vision of motorsport where talent, not convention, sets the grid. Through key initiatives like the FIA Girls on Track project and dedicated Women’s Tests, the series is committed to empowering young women, breaking barriers, and inspiring the next generation of female racing talent.

That same belief is reflected in Tinder, where millions of people show up every day looking to connect across every background and identity. Together, both brands challenge convention by creating spaces where opportunity, connection and participation are defined by openness rather than outdated norms.

Formula E’s commitment to sustainability is equally central to the partnership. As the world’s first and only sport to achieve B Corp certification, Formula E demonstrates the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency. This aligns closely with Tinder’s core Gen Z audiences, who increasingly expect the brands they engage with to reflect their values. With a strong commitment to the future of the planet, sustainability is a key consideration for Tinder, making Formula E a natural partner that authentically reinforces the brand’s purpose.

Paolo Lorenzoni, VP Marketing EMEA at Tinder, said:

“What drew us to Formula E is that they reflect what we stand for as a brand. This is a sport that believes women belong at the front of the grid, not as a gesture, but as a conviction. At Tinder the best connections happen when everyone feels equally empowered to show up and go for it. We are proud to bring that energy to London.“

Ellie Norman, Chief Marketing Officer at Formula E, said:

“Tinder is a brand that understands the importance of creating genuine human connections, making it a natural fit for Formula E. We’re both focused on engaging a new generation through experiences that are inclusive, progressive and culturally relevant. The Hankook London E-Prix is where sport, entertainment and innovation come together, and we’re excited to welcome Tinder as our Official Sparking Connections Partner to create memorable moments for fans on and off the track.”

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