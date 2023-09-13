After a thrilling week of beach volleyball it were the Dutch teams who dominated both genders. Four out of six podium teams came from the Netherlands. In the women category it was Dutch duo Stam & Schoon who won the first ever Royal Championships.

In second Piersma & van Driel (NED) and completing the podium on Queen’s side Quiggle & Murphy. On the Kings side, the reigning CEV European Champions, the Swedish duo Åhman & Hellvig secured the crown. In second Van de velde & Immers (NED) and in third Brouwer & Meeuwsen.

Queen & King of the Court is a Dutch innovation that started six years ago and has since become a new discipline in beach volleyball. Now, six years later, the inaugural World Championship for Queen & King of the Court is taking place. More than 100 athletes from over 25 countries competed for the title of Queen and King.

Among the competitors were the world’s best teams such as the Swedish duo of Ahman/Hellvig, the reigning 2023 European Champions and their final opponents from the Netherlands Luini/de Groot. On the Queen’s side, Samoilova/Graudina, the 2022 European Champions from Latvia, are among the favorites, as well as the Swiss team Vergé-Depré/Mäder.

