A commanding performance by Herrera sees the reigning champion finish on top in WorldWCR Superpole before being demoted by three positionsSuperpole Highlights:

Unperturbed by an early red flag, current championship leader Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) soon set a new track record on her way to another extraordinary pole at Balaton Park (1’52.264). Unfortunately, Herrera later received a ‘slow sectors’ penalty that means she will in fact be demoted by three positions on Saturday’s starting grid. Back in action after missing round 2 due to injury, rookie Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) celebrated her 19th birthday by qualifying second in Superpole despite a late crash. She subsequently received the same penalty as Herrera. Fellow Klint Racing rider, Roberta Ponziani, followed up a strong showing at Assen with P3 in today’s qualifying, after she too lost the final phase of the session due to a crash. Thai rider Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) executed her best Superpole of the season to place fourth but later received a 3-position grid penalty for ‘slow sectors’. Assen’s race 2 winner Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) finished just a fraction of a second behind the Thai rider, fifth. She will be joined on the second row of the grid by fellow Spaniard, Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team). A strong seventh for Australia’s Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), back in shape after sustaining injury at Assen. Enjoying her best qualifying of the 2026 season, Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) battled hard inside the top ten. Despite placing P8, the Mexican rider later received the same penalty as three of her rivals, which will see her demoted by three positions on the Race 1 grid. Still to make her mark on the 2026 championship, Britain’s Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) rounds out the third row of the starting grid. Hadden Racing’s Sara Sanchez is unfit to compete this weekend, following surgery on her right thumb. Ruled out of Superpole following an early crash, FT Racing Academy’s Emily Bondi caused the session to be briefly halted with a red flag. Bondi was examined at the circuit medical centre and has been passed fit to continue.

Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR | 1’52.264

“I was struggling at first and didn’t feel so comfortable with my shoulder; the track has many chicanes which means it’s not an easy one. We changed the bike a little for Superpole. I completed a ‘perfect’ clean lap, which maybe explains the small gap to Paola, but despite this lap time, I expect a group race tomorrow. The first corners are tough here, so I’ll do my best to make a good start and see if I can build a small gap early on; we’ll see how it goes.”



Paola Ramos | Klint Racing Team | 1’52.826

“Just like Assen, I hadn’t seen the Balaton track before today, so I’m pleased with today’s performance. I had a little crash at the end, but that’s racing; it can happen when you’re battling to come out on top. Today, I was learning the track, but my speed picked up as the day went on. I feel fit and ready for the races. As for a race strategy, let’s see how it goes tomorrow; I have nothing to lose here.”



Roberta Ponziani | Klint Racing Team | 1’53.587

“I’m physically ok after the crash luckily. I was improving lap by lap so I could have done without a crash and perhaps could have set a faster time. But I’m happy to have a front row start for Race 1. We need to keep working but I know I’m fast, and a front row start is important of course. My goal is to try and stick with Maria at the start tomorrow.”

Superpole Results

1. Maria Herrera (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) 1’52.264s

2. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) +0.562s

3. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) +1.323s

4. Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) +1.659s

5. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +1.705s

6. Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) +1.834s

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