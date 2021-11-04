Unique, exclusive and limited in number – Red Bull Racing’s debut drop of Digital Collectibles is finally here!

In the past 18 months, whilst the majority of Formula 1 races have been closed off to spectators, our fans from around the globe have stuck with us through thick and thin, providing unwavering support and boundless enthusiasm whilst we battle it out week in, week out, against our competitors for this year’s world championship.

This season is one set for the history books, and so are the exciting F1 cars, drivers and on-track battles within it. And so with our friends at Tezos, the Team’s official Blockchain Partner, we thought what better way to thank our fans than to create a limited series of unique pieces of racing memorabilia for them to exclusively own – starting with the Team’s first and only Mexican driver Sergio Perez and his limited-edition Mexico GP helmet!

Racing in front of his home crowd for the first time in Red Bull Racing Honda colours, Sergio Perez will wear a unique, special edition Mexico GP helmet design for this week’s Mexican Grand Prix – and it’s yours to own! With a run of only 10,000 units dropping today on our chosen marketplace Sweet (powered by Tezos), the Team’s first Digital Collectible and future collector’s item is available for a limited time only.

To complement the launch, the Team will also be giving away Digital Collectibles of Checo’s limited-edition Mexico GP race suit design worn in today’s Mexico City Show Run.

And that’s not it! Watch this space as the Team will announce further drops in the very near future, built on Tezos, including uniquely designed special one-off Digital Collectible pieces destined to become prized treasures for thousands of fans.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, said: “Red Bull Racing has always been at the forefront of innovation and technology, both on and off track, and our first set of Digital Collectibles carries on that tradition thanks to partners like Tezos. We’re really excited to be able to give fans a new, immersive and fun opportunity to get even closer to the Team by owning part of our history with some truly special pieces of team memorabilia. And most importantly, we’re committed to making this access affordable and accessible for as many fans as possible. With our blockchain partner Tezos and through Sweet’s platform, which gives fans a complete environment in which to enjoy our collectibles, we’re bringing a whole new world of Red Bull Racing to fans.”

