England cricket star and Red Bull athlete Ben Stokes returns to the Team to partner Alex for the fourth round of the F1 Esports Virtual GP Series this Sunday.

The race, which following a fan vote will actually take place on Brazil’s Interlagos track as the Zandvoort Circuit doesn’t feature on the 2019 F1 game, follows on from Ben’s F1 Esports debut at the Virtual Vietnamese GP earlier this month.

Despite solid race pace, an unfortunate spin meant Ben was unable to make a mark on his maiden appearance but the allrounder is looking forward to battling it out again this weekend. “The last race was a great experience to understand what F1 racing is really about and I really enjoyed it” commented Ben. “This time around I have been doing a few more Grand Prix around the track, sticking to the regulations to get used to what it’s going to be like come race day. I’m not saying I’m going to be any closer to the other drivers but I have practiced a lot better and hopefully given myself a better chance.”

Alex, meanwhile, returns to his rig after claiming a podium finish with P2 at China’s Shanghai International Circuit last time out. The 24-year-old Thai racer will look to go one better this Sunday at a track he knows all too well following last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

You can follow all the action live on our Facebook page with the Virtual GP kicking off at 18:00 BST. The Red Bull Racing Esports Team will also be out to put on a show with Joni Törmälä and Marcel Kiefer competing in the F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race at 17:00 BST.