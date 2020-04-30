Anything is possible! That’s right. Everyone now has a chance to create history by putting their name in to the Malaysia Book of Records for the most badminton wall rallies within 1 minute and be rewarded with RM5,000 (five thousand ringgit) cash voucher as a Grand Prize from Li-Ning.

The badminton #WallRallyChallange is done by using a badminton racquet and a shuttlecock in hand; hitting the shuttlecock consecutively onto a wall surface for 1 minute. The timer begins at the first touch of the shuttle from the badminton racquet, and ends when the shuttle falls to the floor or does not hit the badminton racquet in the next consecutive hit.

Participants are required to record themselves doing the wall rally challenge and upload the recorded video to their social media accounts with the hashtags #MBRxLiNing #WallRallyChallange, before 11th of May 2020.

The top 10 participants with the highest number of rallies within 1 minute will then qualify to the grand finals where they would perform their feat live (via online) in view of a Malaysia Book of Records officer.

The challenge is a collaboration between Sunlight Galaxy Sdn Bhd (authorised distributor of Li-Ning in Malaysia) and Malaysia Book of Records to promote being active at home and also spread positivism throughout.

In formulating this collaboration, Simon Soh, General Manager of Sunlight Galaxy Sdn Bhd said, “Badminton fans of Malaysia, I know they have been missing badminton, so do we. In order to create some excitement and encourage activity during this MCO period, we have created this Wall Rally Challenge together with the Malaysia Book of Records. I believe it will be a fun and challenging activity during this period, and anyone can do it. Let’s create history with this!”

Li-Ning ambassadors, Goh Liu Ying-Chan Peng Soon, Iskandar Zulkarnain, Woon Khe Wei, Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin, Tan Boon Heong, are all onboard in endorsing this challenge. Woon Khe Wei said, “this is great news for badminton players who miss playing badminton so much during this MCO period. I’m sure, many other players like myself have been playing against the wall. Since we are doing it, why not show our talent to the world? Other than a chance to create a record for the most rally hits within a minute, there’s an opportunity to win RM,5000 cash voucher from Li-Ning too!”

The Grand Prize for the #WallRallyChallenge is a RM5,000 cash voucher followed by RM200 cash voucher for the second (2nd) to fourth (4th) placing, and RM100 cash voucher for the fifth (5th) to tenth (10th) placing. To encourage participation, the first one hundred (100) official entries of the challenge would receive one (1) Li-ning Badminton String worth RM40!

For more information and instructions on the #WallRallyChallange #MBRxLiNing, participants can head on to their official facebook pages;

www.faceboook.com/liningmal or

www.facebook.com/malaysiabookrecords