BG Pathum United solidify their position at the top of the 2020 Toyota Thai League 1 with a 3-2 away win over Sukhotai on the weekend.

Siroch Chatthong’s goal in the 57th minute was key for BG Pathum which puts them on the advantage following two early goals from Sumanya Purisai (1st minute) and then an own goal from Satsanapong Wattayuchutikul (11th minute).

Ibson’s 32nd minute effort and then Jhon Baggio’s penalty for Sukhotai failed to deny the inevitable as BG Pathum remained undefeated since the restart.

The win gave BG Pathum 26 points from ten matches played – six points ahead of second-placed Chiangrai United.

Defending champions Chiangrai blasted Chonburi 3-0 on the road through Bill (23rd and 58th minute) and then Somkid Chamnarnsilp (35th).

2020 TOYOTA THAI LEAGUE ONE

RESULTS

Nakhon Ratchasima drew with Bangkok United 1-1

Suphanburi beat Samut Prakan City FC 2-1

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC beat Rayong FC

Port FC beat Prachuap 2-1

Trat drew with Buriram United 2-2

BG Pathum United beat Sukothai 3-2

Muangthong United beat Police Tero FC 3-1

Chiangrai United beat Chonburi 3-0

