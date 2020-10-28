In a weird but wonderful 2020 season, Mir’s consistency has seen him roar into the final three battles as the title favourite. The last rider to win a World Championship without standing on the top step was Emilio Alzamora in the 1999 125cc season. It goes without saying how much Mir wants to win a MotoGP™ race, but if he’s the one lifting the coveted crown either in Portimao or beforehand, he won’t care an ounce about not winning a race in 2020.