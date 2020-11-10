Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata scored big wins in the AIA Singapore Premier League 2020 on the weekend.

With leaders Tampines Rovers held to a 1-1 draw by unfancied Geylang International, it allowed Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata to close the gap at the top of the standings when they overcame Balestier Khalsa (7-1) and Hougang United (4-0) respectively.

As expected, Stipe Plazibat was unstoppable for the Sailors when he fired in a hattrick, off goals in the 10th, 28th and 31st minute.

The other goals for the Sailors were scored by Kristijan Krajček in the 64th minute, Song Uiyoung (18th), Saifullah Akbar (34th), Tajeli Salamat (56th) and Adam Swandi (65th).

The win put the Sailors in third spot with 11 points from seven matches played – five points behind leaders Tampines Rovers.

On the other hand, Albirex strengthened their position on second as they moved within two points of Tampines.

Following a first-half stalemate, Albirex made sure of the full three points off goals from Hiroyoshi Kamata in the 55th minute, Kenta Kurishima 69th, Tomoyoki Doi 77th and Rio Sakuma 90th.

AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE 2020

RESULTS

Lion City Sailors beat Balestier Khalsa 7-1

Geylang International drew with Tampines Rovers 1-1

Albirex Niigata beat Hougang United 4-0

