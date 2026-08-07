WorldSBK and EICMA are proud to announce an expanded collaboration that will bring the Championship and the world’s leading motorcycle exhibition closer than ever before.



As part of the agreement, Round 10 of the 2026 championship, taking place at the Cremona Circuit from 25-27 September, will be officially titled the EICMA Italian Round, reflecting the expanded partnership between the two organisations.



Building on a long-standing relationship, the partnership will see EICMA branding featured prominently throughout the EICMA Italian Round, including trackside visibility and podium and interview backdrops. Guests of EICMA will enjoy a bespoke WorldSBK hospitality programme at Cremona, while both organisations will collaborate on a dedicated communications campaign across digital and social media channels in the lead-up to the race and the exhibition.



As part of the collaboration, fans will also benefit from an exclusive ticket promotion. Anyone who already holds a ticket for the 2026 EICMA exhibition, or purchases one, will be entitled to a 10€ discount on admission to the EICMA Italian Round at the Cremona Circuit.



With this agreement, WorldSBK will join MotoGP in a series of initiatives leading up to the exhibition under the “Road to EICMA” banner, before taking centre stage in Milan during the 83rd edition of EICMA, which will be held at Fiera Milano Rho from 5-8 November 2026.



For the first time, WorldSBK will bring its distinctive “The Garage” hospitality concept to the exhibition floor, creating an immersive destination where fans, partners and stakeholders can experience the Championship up close through exclusive activations, rider appearances and networking opportunities in an authentic WorldSBK environment.



The initiative reflects the natural relationship between WorldSBK and EICMA. As the Championship for production-derived motorcycles, WorldSBK provides the perfect competitive showcase for the machines and technologies that shape the global motorcycle market, while EICMA remains the industry’s premier international meeting point.



The 83rd edition of EICMA promises to once again underline its status as the world’s reference event for the two-wheel industry. In its latest edition, the exhibition welcomed almost 600,000 visitors, featured 734 exhibitors representing more than 2,000 brands from 50 countries, attracted over 43,000 trade professionals from 167 nations, and hosted more than 8,200 accredited media representatives and content creators from 67 countries. These figures reinforce EICMA’s position as far more than a trade exhibition: a global platform for business, innovation, communication, networking and motorcycle culture.



Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing Department:

“This expanded collaboration marks another step in bringing racing, manufacturers, industry stakeholders and motorcycle enthusiasts closer together. EICMA is the world’s most influential gathering for the motorcycle industry, making it the ideal platform to showcase what makes WorldSBK unique: from the production-derived motorcycles at the heart of our Championship to the passion of our fans and partners. From the EICMA Italian Round in Cremona to our presence at the exhibition in Milan, we’re creating new opportunities for audiences to experience Pure Motorsport while further strengthening the relationship between our Championship and the global motorcycle community.”



Federico Aliverti, General Manager of EICMA:

“Motorsport has always been the laboratory where the innovations and technologies that shape the evolution of production motorcycles are born. Strengthening the bond between EICMA and WorldSBK means celebrating one of the most authentic expressions of our industry, creating a natural bridge between competition, innovation and the marketplace. This vision perfectly reflects the message of our 2026 campaign, ‘Always the first time. Every year, a new discovery’: EICMA is the place where the future of two wheels is unveiled to the world. Being present in Cremona, just a few weeks before the exhibition opens, allows us to bring EICMA to the heart of motorcycle passion and promote the event to an international audience of enthusiasts and industry professionals. It is a valuable opportunity to further strengthen EICMA’s global visibility, reinforce its position as the world’s leading event for the motorcycle industry, and foster an even stronger dialogue between racing, innovation and, above all, our community.”