Audi e-tron FE07 #04 (Envision Virgin Racing), Robin Frijns

Sam Bird takes victory at his debut event with Jaguar Racing in Round 2 of the season-opening Diriyah double-header, beating Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) with DS TECHEETAH’s António Félix da Costa in third.

Brit Bird continues record of being the only driver to have won an E-Prix in every season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, racking up his 10th E-Prix victory in the process.
Frijns, who started on Julius Baer Pole Position, engaged in a race-long battle under the floodlights with his former team-mate, finally crossing the line in second.
DS TECHEETAH duo of Jean-Éric Vergne and António Félix da Costa raced side-by-side before a Full Course Yellow came out neutralising the race. JEV initially stood on the podium in third, but a time penalty caused by not using his second Attack Mode activation ended with his team-mate and reigning champion taking his place.
All-electric racing series heads next to the Italian capital of Rome for Round 3 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on April 10.
Fastest lap in Group Qualifying:
(1 point):
Robin Frijns – 1:07.810s
Envision Virgin Racing
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points): 
Robin Frijns – 1:07.889s
Envision Vision Racing
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point):
Nyck de Vries – 1:08.811s
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

 

JAGUAR RACING – SAM BIRD (GBR)

“I was a bit emotional in the car. It was a big move and a big step for me moving away from what was my family in Envision Virgin Racing to join Jaguar Racing, but they’ve welcomed me with open arms and I’m pleased to deliver this win. The whole point of the opening two rounds was to come here and score decent points and if you’d said I’d come away with 25 points, I’d have taken that. Robin was so respectful and a pleasure to race against which is exactly what you’d expect of his calibre. It was really, really good.”

ENVISION VIRGIN RACING – ROBIN FRIJNS (NLD)

“I’m really happy today, especially after having such a difficult day yesterday. The team did an amazing job to turn it all around. Hopefully we can keep this form for the rest of the season. We might need to keep working on the race pace as Jean-Eric and Antonio were closing on me towards the end. If we keep having good qualifying sessions, we are going to have a good season.”

DS TECHEETAH – ANTÓNIO FÉLIX DA COSTA (PRT)

“It was a good performance and a good result today, we showed that we have the pace again and I am super pleased with that. It truly was a fun race, with amazing overtakes and a great recovery. This was our last time with the old car, for the next race we will have the new one which is now ready, and I can’t wait to drive it!”

FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Sam Bird
39:50.836s
(25)
2
Robin Frijns
+2.194s
(22)
3
António Félix da Costa
+6.900s
(15)
4
Sergio Sette Câmara
+12.817s
(12)
5
Nico Müller
+13.924s
(10)
6
Oliver Turvey
+15.523s
(8)
7
Oliver Rowland
+16.389s
(6)
8
Lucas di Grassi
+20.612s
(4)
9
Nyck de Vries
+22.482s
(3)
10
Pascal Wehrlein
+25.395s
(1)
11
André Lotterer
+27.257s
12
Jean-Éric Vergne
+28.846s
13
Stoffel Vandoorne
+29.112s
14
Nick Cassidy
+33.079s
15
Alexander Sims
+43.885s
16
Norman Nato
+48.192s
17
René Rast
+1:06.254s
18
Tom Blomqvist
+1:09.508s
DNF
Sébastien Buemi
26 Laps
DNF
Maximilian Günther
26 Laps
DNF
Mitch Evans
26 Laps
DNF
Alex Lynn
26 Laps
DNF
Jake Dennis
16 Laps
DNS
Edoardo Mortara
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
32
Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
25
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
22
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
18
António Félix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
15
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
15
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
14
René Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
13
Sergio Sette Câmara
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
12
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
11
Nico Müller
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
10
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE TEAM
9
Alexander Sims
Mahindra Racing
6
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
6
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
4
André Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
0
Jean-Éric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
0
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
0
Sébastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
0
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
0
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR