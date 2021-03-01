Sam Bird takes victory at his debut event with Jaguar Racing in Round 2 of the season-opening Diriyah double-header, beating Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) with DS TECHEETAH’s António Félix da Costa in third.

Brit Bird continues record of being the only driver to have won an E-Prix in every season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, racking up his 10th E-Prix victory in the process.

Frijns, who started on Julius Baer Pole Position, engaged in a race-long battle under the floodlights with his former team-mate, finally crossing the line in second.

DS TECHEETAH duo of Jean-Éric Vergne and António Félix da Costa raced side-by-side before a Full Course Yellow came out neutralising the race. JEV initially stood on the podium in third, but a time penalty caused by not using his second Attack Mode activation ended with his team-mate and reigning champion taking his place.

All-electric racing series heads next to the Italian capital of Rome for Round 3 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on April 10.

Fastest lap in Group Qualifying: (1 point): Robin Frijns – 1:07.810s Envision Virgin Racing Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points): Robin Frijns – 1:07.889s Envision Vision Racing TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point): Nyck de Vries – 1:08.811s Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team JAGUAR RACING – SAM BIRD (GBR) “I was a bit emotional in the car. It was a big move and a big step for me moving away from what was my family in Envision Virgin Racing to join Jaguar Racing, but they’ve welcomed me with open arms and I’m pleased to deliver this win. The whole point of the opening two rounds was to come here and score decent points and if you’d said I’d come away with 25 points, I’d have taken that. Robin was so respectful and a pleasure to race against which is exactly what you’d expect of his calibre. It was really, really good.” ENVISION VIRGIN RACING – ROBIN FRIJNS (NLD) “I’m really happy today, especially after having such a difficult day yesterday. The team did an amazing job to turn it all around. Hopefully we can keep this form for the rest of the season. We might need to keep working on the race pace as Jean-Eric and Antonio were closing on me towards the end. If we keep having good qualifying sessions, we are going to have a good season.” DS TECHEETAH – ANTÓNIO FÉLIX DA COSTA (PRT) “It was a good performance and a good result today, we showed that we have the pace again and I am super pleased with that. It truly was a fun race, with amazing overtakes and a great recovery. This was our last time with the old car, for the next race we will have the new one which is now ready, and I can’t wait to drive it!” FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Sam Bird 39:50.836s (25) 2 Robin Frijns +2.194s (22) 3 António Félix da Costa +6.900s (15) 4 Sergio Sette Câmara +12.817s (12) 5 Nico Müller +13.924s (10) 6 Oliver Turvey +15.523s (8) 7 Oliver Rowland +16.389s (6) 8 Lucas di Grassi +20.612s (4) 9 Nyck de Vries +22.482s (3) 10 Pascal Wehrlein +25.395s (1) 11 André Lotterer +27.257s 12 Jean-Éric Vergne +28.846s 13 Stoffel Vandoorne +29.112s 14 Nick Cassidy +33.079s 15 Alexander Sims +43.885s 16 Norman Nato +48.192s 17 René Rast +1:06.254s 18 Tom Blomqvist +1:09.508s DNF Sébastien Buemi 26 Laps DNF Maximilian Günther 26 Laps DNF Mitch Evans 26 Laps DNF Alex Lynn 26 Laps DNF Jake Dennis 16 Laps DNS Edoardo Mortara 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 32 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 25 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 22 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 18 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 15 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 15 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 14 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 13 Sergio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 12 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 11 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 10 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE TEAM 9 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 6 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 6 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 4 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 0 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 0 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 0 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 0 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 0

Like this: Like Loading...