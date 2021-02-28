Dutch driver completed a clean sweep, topping every session in Round 1 on his way to maiden Formula E victory.

Edoardo Mortara came from fourth on the grid to finish second, with a stunning three-wide double pass on Mitch Evans and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) while using Attack Mode.

Calculated drive from Mitch Evans saw the New Zealander seal final podium position ahead of René Rast (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), climbing up the order from sixth on the grid.

Fastest lap in Group Qualifying: (1 point): Nyck de Vries – 1:08.786s Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points): Nyck de Vries – 1:08.157s Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point): René Rast – 1:09.655s Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM – NYCK DE VRIES (NLD)

“My first victory in Formula E! What a fantastic result and a perfect start to our second season. It’s been a great weekend for me so far, setting the fastest time in every session and then winning the E-Prix itself. That’s obviously a very nice feeling, but it was by no means an easy race. There were so many safety car deployments, and it was difficult to always select the right energy management. I know it sounds like a cliché, but everyone in our team has worked very hard over the winter to get us up here on the podium today. So again, a huge thank you to the whole squad for their tireless work. You’ve earned this victory.”

ROKIT VENTURI RACING – EDOARDO MORTARA (CHE)

“It’s good to be back on the podium, apart from the races in Berlin, last season wasn’t too bad for us. We are a small team and it isn’t easy to get good results against big manufacturers with a lot more resources than us. These results are a victory for us. We were really competitive and hopefully it is going to be the same tomorrow. It was crucial to overtake Pascal, he overconsumed after taking Attack Mode. There wasn’t much space to overtake but I went for it and was lucky. Very happy with our result today.”

JAGUAR RACING – MITCH EVANS (NZL)

“I felt like I knew what Edoardo was going to do. I wasn’t going to be able to defend so it was an easy pass for him. I was more worried about Pascal but I managed to pass him at the same time. At that point it was good to keep the momentum going. The pace was quite strong and I had a very strong rhythm before the first safety car. The first safety car affected us and made us burn an Attack Mode but overall the pace was really good. Huge congratulations to Nyck and Edoardo but especially my team.”

FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Nyck de Vries 46:44.765s (29) 2 Edoardo Mortara +4.119s (18) 3 Mitch Evans +4.619s (15) 4 René Rast +4.852s (13) 5 Pascal Wehrlein +7.962s (10) 6 Oliver Rowland +9.318s (8) 7 Alexander Sims +9.686s (6) 8 Stoffel Vandoorne +9.973s (4) 9 Lucas di Grassi +11.089s (2) 10 Oliver Turvey +15.518s (1) 11 António Félix da Costa +16.225s 12 Jake Dennis +17.025s 13 Sébastien Buemi +17.273s 14 Norman Nato +17.312s 15 Jean-Éric Vergne +18.402s 16 André Lotterer +18.417s 17 Robin Frijns +18.822s 18 Tom Blomqvist +19.072s 19 Nick Cassidy +19.951s 20 Sergio Sette Câmara +20.174s 21 Nico Müller +20.586s 22 Maximilian Günther 23 Laps DNF Sam Bird 22 Laps DNF Alex Lynn 16 Laps

2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 29 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 18 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 15 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 13 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 10 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 8 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 6 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 4 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 2 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 1 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 0 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 0 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 0 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 0 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 0 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 0 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 0 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 0 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 0 Sergio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 0 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 0 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 0 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 0 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 0