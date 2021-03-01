The Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) – organisers of the Vietnam top flight – have announced that the 2021 V. League 1 will restart on 13 March 2021.

The league will begin with the five matches that were postponed at the end of January 2021 following a surge of COVID-19 cases in several provinces.

The matches involving SHB Da Nang-Hong Linh Ha Tinh and Hai Phong FC-Hanoi FC will be played on 13 March.

The remaining three games – Hoang Anh Gia Lai-Binh Dinh, Quang Ninh Coal-Ho Chi Minh City and Viettel FC-Becamex Binh Duong will be held on 14 March.

The fourth matchday of 2021 V League 1 will resume on 18 March 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...