The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the Korea Football Association (KFA) have signed an extension to their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed between VFF President Trần Quốc Tuấn and KFA President Chung Mong Gyu at the 76th FIFA Congress in Canada.

Witnessing the signing ceremony were VFF Vice President Trần Anh Tú and VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú, while from the KFA were Vice President Lee Young Soo, General Secretary Hanjin Chun, and Head of International Relations Sung Ho Sin.

The first MoU was signed in 2018.

The current MoU will be for four years with an automatic renewal for an additional two years.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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