Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award winner Rory McIlroy unveils new priorities in first extensive interview since second Masters win

Revealed: the sporting legend who kept him on track with daily messages and on-course support at Augusta in 2026

Double Masters champion recalls that 2025 win was ‘not like real life’

McIlroy: ‘I can approach the Masters with this sense of freedom and fun now. ‘How many can I win?’ instead of, ‘I hope I win this thing once’

Ryder Cup star expects Irish crowds to power Team Europe to four-in-a-row

‘Taking the Green Jacket to India with Sachin Tendulkar? One of the coolest things I got to do’

Rory McIlroy has revealed that his second Masters victory at Augusta National this month has inspired him to zero in on the biggest prizes in golf. Speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards, the World No.2 said he will now target the four Majors plus the Ryder Cup – which comes to Ireland next year as Team Europe seeks a fourth consecutive win.

McIlroy also spoke about how he was inspired by legends from across sport who have continued to win in the latter years of their career; how one in particular became a cheerleader for his 2026 Masters win, supporting McIlroy on the course and with nightly messages; his hopes that Irish crowds will drive Europe to glory in 2027; and his experience in India, where he joined cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar to bring the Green Jacket to the sub-continent for the first time.

The Northern Irishman won the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award in honour of his first Masters victory, becoming the sixth golfer to complete the career Grand Slam after an 11-year pursuit of glory at Augusta National.

McIlroy on comparing his Masters wins: “This year it felt more real, more complete. When I won in 2025, I kept thinking to myself, ‘is this real life?’, the way it happened, and there was this outpouring of emotion. This year it was like validation.”

McIlroy on hunting Majors: “Completing the career Grand Slam, I always felt like that was going to be the highlight of my career. But I’m still competitive, I still feel like I have a lot left to give. I’m at a point in my career where I really have to target the bigger events, the four Major championships, the Ryder Cup. Trying to add to that number is something that’s really important to me.”

McIlroy on sporting longevity: “I got a lot of inspiration from athletes that are maybe at the back end of their careers, and still able to achieve these great things. And I think of Novak and Roger and Rafa in tennis, or I look at Messi or Ronaldo in soccer, I look at Tom Brady in American football. I take inspiration from those guys and what they were able to achieve later into their careers.”

McIlroy and his biggest fan – Rafael Nadal: “I saw Rafa a lot at Augusta and to have his support… he’d leave me little voice notes at the end of every day and it’s really cool when you have one of the absolute legends of sport cheering you on like that, and him knowing what it feels like to be in that position – that’s really cool.”

McIlroy on Ryder Cup 2027: “I can’t wait to play in front of those crowds in Ireland. I really think the crowd are going to give us the momentum to go and win our fourth Ryder Cup in a row.”

McIlroy on taking the Green Jacket to India: “One of the coolest experiences for me was being able to bring the Green Jacket to India. It was the first time a Green Jacket has ever been in that country. And I did an event with Sachin Tendulkar, which was absolutely incredible.”

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