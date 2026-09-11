Mario Silva has taken over as head coach of Thailand League 1 side Buriram United.

The 49-year-old Portuguese had played professionally at several clubs, including French side Nantes and also FC Porto, where he was a member of the squad under José Mourinho that won the UEFA Champions League in 2003/04.

His coaching career started with youth teams in Portugal – specifically Boavista and Padroense – before returning to FC Porto.

He started his senior management career a year later with Spanish club Almería.

He moved to Asia in 2025 to Saudi Arabian club Al Najma, before taking the Buriram United hot seat.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #BuriramUnited

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