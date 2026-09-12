Competition dates confirmed as 10-19 September 2027

The logo, mascot and slogan for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 (WCH Beijing 27) have been revealed to celebrate one year until the prestigious global event returns to China’s capital.

The 21st edition of the championships will welcome the sport’s biggest stars back to Beijing for 10 days of competition, 12 years on from the successful staging of athletics’ flagship event in the iconic Bird’s Nest.

Following a request from the local organising committee (LOC), made in consultation with the Chinese Athletics Association, the World Athletics Council has approved a change to the competition dates. The championships will now take place from Friday 10 September to Sunday 19 September 2027 inclusive, rather than from 11-19 September 2027 as previously scheduled.

The adjustment will allow the opening ceremony to take place on 10 September in conjunction with the first competition session of the championships. It will also enable the competition programme to be staged with an evening session on each of the 10 days.

A competition timetable incorporating the additional competition day and session will be developed by World Athletics in consultation with the LOC and the relevant functional areas. The final competition timetable remains subject to approval by the World Athletics Council and will be communicated in due course.

Jingyue and Jingyan

Named ‘Jingyue’, the event logo is inspired by the fusion of the Temple of Heaven, one of Beijing’s iconic historic landmarks, and the Chinese character ‘jing’ ( 京). Created with expressive brushstrokes, the design outlines the dome of the Temple of Heaven while subtly incorporating the structural form of the character. The flowing lines create a harmonious blend of the local features of Beijing and the vitality of athletics.

Surrounding the emblem is a multicoloured running track, symbolising the diversity and inclusiveness of the event. Its colour aligns with the event’s warm-toned colour system.

The name ‘Jingyue’ carries a dual meaning. The first character identifies the host city, while the second embodies the essence of athletics. It evokes athletes sprinting towards the finish line while reflecting Beijing’s openness and confidence in welcoming athletes and friends from around the world.

Jingyan the mascot takes inspiration from Yan’er, the mascot from the World Championships in 2015. The concept is centred on the idea of the swallow returning to its nest after 12 years, symbolising the return of the World Championships to Beijing.

The design incorporates traditional kite patterns, an element of China’s national intangible cultural heritage, together with distinctive Peking Opera eye makeup motifs and lightning-inspired graphic elements, connecting nature, culture, art and sportsmanship.

The event slogan is Each Step Counts – a powerful reminder that meaningful progress is achieved one step at a time.

This is true in every area of life, including for the athletes who will compete in Beijing next year. Every step they take – in training, competition or recovery – will form part of their journey and bring them closer to achieving their goals.

Transcending languages and cultures, the slogan conveys a universal message of warmth and determination that every wholehearted effort is meaningful on the journey towards excellence.

During the one-year countdown event held in the Golden Hall of the National Stadium on Thursday (10), Minister and Party Secretary of the General Administration of Sport of China Gao Zhidan, Vice Minister and Party Leadership Group Member of the General Administration of Sport of China Tong Lixin and Vice Mayor of Beijing Sima Hong were joined by Chinese shot put star Gong Lijiao to push the launch button to light up a 2.7-metre-tall countdown device.

The countdown event included a video message from World Athletics President Sebastian Coe who looked ahead to the 2027 championships and reflected on the many highlights from the 2015 edition.

“I would like to thank the local organising committee and the Chinese Athletics Association for all the work you have put in so far,” said Coe. “I have no doubt that you will deliver a championships to the highest standard and provide an unforgettable experience for the entire athletics family.”

More than 2000 athletes from some 200 member federations are expected to compete during the 10 days of world-class competition next September.

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