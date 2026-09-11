Lao League 1 champions Ezra FC will take a 3-2 lead into the second leg of their ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ play-off with Myanmar’s Shan United FC after Binly Donsanouphit’s late goal earned his side a narrow first leg advantage in Yangon on Friday.

Edson Dos Santos swept the ball in from close range to give Shan United the lead in the 21st minute but Koki Narita equalised two minutes into first-half stoppage time when he headed home from two yards out.

Narita poked in his second of the game from the edge of the six-yard box six minutes after the interval to put Ezra in front, only for Edson’s 61st minute penalty to level the scores again as he sent goalkeeper Kop Lokphathip the wrong way.

But Binly’s unstoppable strike from almost 30 yards with 14 minutes remaining restored Ezra’s advantage to give the side from Laos the upper hand ahead of the second leg on Monday. – aseanutdfc.com

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