The Lion City Sailors are pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Jackson as our new Head Coach, subject to employment visa approval.

The 48-year-old Englishman has signed a deal until 30 June 2027 and arrives with an outstanding record in Asian football, having led both Australia’s Central Coast Mariners and Thailand’s Buriram United to historic trebles.

His proven ability to deliver success both domestically and on the continental stage aligns with the Sailors’ ambitions to improve our standing in Asia and challenge for honours in competitions such as the Asian Football Confederation Champions League (ACL) Two and ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) Shopee Cup.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be joining this fantastic football club. I’m looking forward to getting started, meeting the players, staff and supporters, and becoming part of the club’s journey,” said Jackson.

“The ambition and vision of the club were major factors in my decision to join, and I’d like to sincerely thank the owner, board and Director of Football for the trust and confidence they have shown in me to lead the team.

“There is a huge amount to look forward to, with an exciting season ahead. We’ll work together, push the standards every day and give everything to achieve our ambitions.”

Jackson will be joined at the Sailors by Assistant Coach Cameron Toshack, who will also commence his duties subject to employment visa approval.

Jackson enjoyed a remarkable 2023/24 campaign with Central Coast, leading the Mariners to the A-League Men Premiership and Championship double, as well as the AFC Cup title. It was the final edition of Asia’s second-tier club competition before it was replaced by the AFC Champions League Two.

He joined Buriram last October and delivered another treble in the 2025/26 season, winning the Thai League 1, Thai FA Cup and Shopee Cup. The Thunder Castle defeated Malaysia’s Selangor FC over two legs in the Shopee Cup final in May, while Jackson also led the club to the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-finals.

Sailors Executive Director Bruce Liang believes Jackson’s track record and extensive experience in Asian football make him well suited to lead the club forward.

“Following last week’s change in the First Team’s coaching leadership, we moved swiftly and carefully to identify the right coach for the Sailors,” said Liang.

“Mark’s proven record of success in Australia and Thailand, together with his experience of competing at the highest levels of Asian club football, made him an excellent fit for our ambitions. We are delighted to welcome him to the club.

“We are also grateful to Varo Moreno and the coaching staff for stepping up at short notice and ensuring continuity for the First Team during this transition.”

Jackson will officially assume his duties as Sailors Head Coach upon receiving his employment visa, with Varo Moreno remaining in interim charge of the First Team until then. – www.lioncitysailorsfc.sg

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