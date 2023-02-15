In the renowned “Best Cars” readers’ survey by German motoring magazine “auto, motor und sport”, three current BMW models have taken top spot in their respective categories. And in the UK, the brand has celebrated a trio of victories in the “What Car? Car of the Year Award 2023”. This success follows on seamlessly from the Bavarian premium brand’s winning streak in international competitions last year.

Premium carmaker BMW has kicked off 2023 with a trio of victories in renowned competitions in Germany and the UK. In the “Best Cars 2023” vote conducted among the readership of German motoring magazine “auto, motor und sport”, the purely electrically powered BMW iX1 xDrive30 (electric power consumption combined: 18.1 – 16.8 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in NEDC cycle: – ) recorded class victory in the compact SUV segment, the BMW 2 Series Coupé repeated its success from last year by once again topping the compact class rankings and the BMW 3 Series was voted “Best Car” in the midsize class.

And the second three-pronged celebration of the new year came courtesy of the fully electric BMW i7, BMW 4 Series Coupé and BMW 4 Series Convertible in the “Car of the Year Awards 2023” held by “What Car?” magazine in the UK.

The latest readers’ survey held by “auto, motor und sport” assembled 422 current models across 13 classes and a separate “imported car” ranking – a larger field than ever before in the history of a competition now in its 47th edition. Over 100,000 respondents took the opportunity to pick out their favourites.

The class victors were presented with their awards today at a ceremony in Stuttgart. Stefan Floeck, Senior Vice President Product Line MINI and BMW Compact Class, received the trophy for the BMW iX1. The BMW iX1 took the honours in the readers’ poll with 8.4 per cent of the votes cast, closely followed by its conventionally powered X1 sibling (8.3 per cent). The compact Sports Activity Vehicle was therefore very much the dominant force in this category. The awards for the 3 Series and BMW 2 Series Coupé were handed over to Markus Flasch, Senior Vice President Product Lines Rolls-Royce, BMW Luxury Class and BMW Midsize Class. The BMW 2 Series Coupé topped its class with 13.2 per cent of the vote, while the BMW 3 Series headed its category with a share of 13.3 per cent.

“What Car Technology Award” for the BMW i7, BMW 4 Series variants defend their titles.

With their signature BMW driving pleasure, expressive design and pioneering technology, three other models in the current BMW portfolio also made their presence felt in the “Car of the Year Award 2023” in the UK. Among the distinctions collected by the new BMW i7 xDrive60 (electric power consumption combined: 19.6 – 18.4 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in NEDC cycle: – ) was the coveted “What Car Technology Award” for its innovative rear-seat entertainment. The optional 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen in the rear compartment of the fully electric flagship turns in-car entertainment into a uniquely cinematic experience and, in so doing, takes the industry into new territory. The jury assembled by “What Car?” magazine also praised the luxurious interior, long range and outstanding driving dynamics of the new BMW i7.

Another two other awards were claimed by the BMW 4 Series Coupé and BMW 4 Series Convertible. The hardtop two-door model for the premium midsize segment earned the title “Coupe of the Year” for the third time running. Its ability to combine agility with excellent ride quality and generous levels of space played a key role in the positive responses to the “What Car?” survey. The BMW 4 Series Convertible also repeated its success from last year by taking top position again as “Convertible of the Year”. The jury was impressed by both the high-class interior and excellent everyday usability of the drop-top four-seater.

2022 draws to a close with four reasons to celebrate in the “Auto Trophy”.

The latest wave of awards in renowned competitions saw the BMW brand pick up where it left off after the success of the previous year. Its haul in 2022 included awards in Germany and beyond, based both on public surveys and expert assessment. The latest models in a range of different segments won over the voters and decision-makers. For example, as 2022 drew to a close BMW notched up a quartet of wins in the 35th “Auto Trophy” presented by “Auto Zeitung” magazine. More than 16,600 readers of the print edition and users of “autozeitung.de” nominated their favourites across a total of 32 categories.

In the survey to decide “best brand”, BMW accounted for 22.7 per cent of the votes submitted by readers, putting it ten per cent ahead of the second-placed manufacturer and continuing its success of the previous year. In the hotly contested midsize class, the BMW 3 Series emerged triumphant for the sixth year in a row, its 24.5 per cent of the vote again placing it comfortably ahead of its rivals. The BMW X5 also repeated its class victory from the previous year and topped the “SUVs from 60,000 euros” class with a 15.5 per cent share. Rounding off the four-strong line-up of “Auto Trophy” winners was the new BMW iX1, which climbed to the top step of the podium in the “electric SUVs from 50,000 euros” category with 24.6 per cent of the vote.

International success: the all-electric BMW i models.

Like the BMW iX1, the BMW i7 also wasted little time after its launch last year in amassing a large number of distinctions, including the “Automobile Award” in France. Elsewhere, British magazine “Driving Electric” voted it “Best Luxury Car” and in the USA the world’s first luxury sedan with fully electric drive system was presented with the “2022 Electrifies Luxury Award”. In China, “National Business Daily” named the BMW i7 as the “Most Anticipated All-Electric Luxury Flagship”.

The other all-electric models from BMW i were also able to make a more compelling impression than ever in car markets internationally. In the UK, the BMW iX claimed a host of accolades, among them in the “Car of the Year Awards”, the “What Car? Electric Car Awards”, the “Women’s World Car of the Year” and the “Top Gear Electric Awards”. In Italy, the BMW iX M60 (electric power consumption combined: 24.7 – 21.9 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in NEDC cycle: – ) took class victory in the “Cars of the Year” competition run by “Top Gear” magazine. In China, the BMW iX was named “2022 SCA Sino Mid-Sized/Large-and-Medium Sized Electric SUV of the Year” by the popular online portal “sohu.com”.

In addition, British TV programme “Top Gear” presented the BMW i3 with a “Lifetime Achievement Award” and the BMW i4 with the title “Best Electric Executive Car”. Among the awards presented by myriad other British motoring outlets to the brand’s fully electric Gran Coupé were the “Fleet News Award” and the “Auto Express New Car Award”. The exceptional long-distance comfort offered by the BMW i4 made a convincing impression in France, with both the car and business travel experts at “Kilometres Enterprise” magazine and the AMAM association of auto and motorcycle media declaring it “Business Electric Roadster 2022” and “Best long distance car of the year 2022”.

New BMW 2 Series Coupé collects awards around the world.

Another successful trophy hunter in 2022 was the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. The highlight of its year was winning the “Goldene Lenkrad” awarded by “Auto Bild” and “Bild am Sonntag”. The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 8.8 – 8.1 l/100 km [32.1 – 34.9 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 200 – 185 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in NEDC cycle: – ) was shortlisted by means of a readers’ survey from an initial field – nominated by the motoring magazine and weekly newspaper – of 47 models new in 2022. And it went on to take victory ahead of its compact segment rivals in the tests carried out by the expert jury.

The British motoring press was similarly enthused by the new edition of the compact two-door model. Indeed, the BMW 2 Series Coupé won both the “Coupé of the Year” title in the “Auto Express 2022 New Car Awards” and the “Best New Performance Car 2022” prize in the “The Car Expert Awards”. The BMW M240i Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 8.5 – 7.8 l/100 km [33.2 –36.2 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 192 – 177 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in NEDC cycle: – ) was voted “Best Sports Car” in the “Carbuyer Best Car Awards 2023″ and claimed the “Mat Watson’s ‘Buy It’ Award” from “Carwow”. In the USA, “Newsweek” magazine crowned the range-topping model with rear-wheel drive as “Best Small Car of the Year”. The US publication also credited the Bavarian premium brand with the “Best Product Line-up for 2022”.

New BMW 3 Series continues record of success.

With sharper design, extra standard equipment and digital control/operation innovations, the BMW 3 Series wrote the next chapter in its success story in 2022. Its ever increasing popularity was reflected in a host of awards collected by the Sedan and Touring over recent months. The readers of “Auto Bild” voted the new BMW 3 Series “best company car” in the midsize class, while “Auto Straßenverkehr” magazine named the BMW 3 Series Touring as “family car of the year”.

In the UK, the BMW 3 Series was presented with the “Company Car Today CT 100 Award”, the “Great British Fleet Award” for the “Best Compact Executive” and the “Business Car Award” for the “Best Premium Car”. Meanwhile, “What Car?” anointed the BMW 330e Sedan with plug-in hybrid drive (petrol consumption combined: 1.8 – 1.3 l/100 km [156.9 – 217.3 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 17.9 – 16.0 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 40 – 30 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in NEDC cycle: – ) as “Executive Car of the Year” and “Best Hybrid Executive Car”. The BMW 3 Series was also among the prize winners in the “Automobile Awards” in France and took class victory in the “Best Cars 2022” survey held by the Chinese edition of “auto, motor und sport”.

BMW M cars go a winning run around the world.

BMW M GmbH racked up a series of wins in 2022 across various countries, through both its Performance models and its high-performance sports cars. For example, the BMW M3 was labelled “best sedan” by “AutoBild Sportscar” in Germany and “Best Performance Car” by “The Car Expert” magazine in the UK. And the BMW M3 Competition Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 9.8 l/100 km [28.8 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 224 – 223 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in NEDC cycle: – ) was named best series-produced model in the “sedans and estates up to 100,000 euros” category by the readers of “sport auto” magazine. Another class win was posted by the BMW M5 Competition (fuel consumption combined: 11.3 – 11.1 l/100 km [25.0 – 25.5 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 259 – 253 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in NEDC cycle: – ) in the category for series-produced cars over 100,000 euros. In the price class up to 75,000 euros, a Performance model from BMW M GmbH took top spot in the form of the BMW M340i xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 8.5 – 7.8 l/100 km [33.2 – 36.2 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 192 – 177 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in NEDC cycle: – ).