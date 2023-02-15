Hanoi FC have taken the lead in the 2023 Night Wolf V. League 1 where after just three matches, they are on top of the standings alongside second-placed Nam Dinh FC and Thanh Hoa FC, third.

All three teams are on seven points from two wins and a draw.

And this week, Hanoi FC scored a slim 3-2 away win over Hong Linh Ha Thinh – in spite of the brace from Abdoulaye Diallo (11th and 56th minute) – for the home team.

The Super Cup winners were on target off Nguyen Van Quyet (15th minute), Do Hung Dung (23rd) and Do Duy Manh (50th) for their second full points of the season.

On the other hand, Nam Dinh FC were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Hoang Anh Gia Lai while Thanh Hoa grabbed a narrow 1-0 victory in front of their own fans over Da Nang.

The only goal of the game came off Bruni Catanhede in the 77th minute.



2023 NIGHT WOLF V. LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Thanh Hoa FC 1-0 Da Nang

Song Lam Nghe Anh 1-1 Hai Phong

Binh Dinh 1-0 Binh Duong

Hong Linh Ha Tinh 2-3 Hanoi FC

Ho Chi Minh City FC 0-2 Khanh Hoa

Nam Dinh FC 2-2 Hoang Anh Gia Lai

Cong An 1-2 Viettel FC

Pictures Courtesy #VPF

