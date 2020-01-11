Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia put up a brave fight against the world’s No.1 but in the end, Kento Momota powered through to book his place in the final of this year’s Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu.

The compact Japanese just packed too much firepower as he won the first set 21-10 in just under 18 minutes as Zii Jia’s attempt at a comeback in the second set faltered at 21-19 for the final score.

In the final tomorrow, Momota will take on Viktor Axelsen from Denmark dumped former champion Angus Ng of Hong Kong 21-14, 21-18.