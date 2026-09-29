Thailand took firm control of Group B, Division 1 of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 after outgunning Vietnam 2-0, while the Philippines gave up a two-goal lead to Pakistan, who held on to a 2-2 draw at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung.

Sarach Yooyen gave Thailand the lead after ten minutes, and Chaiyaphon Otton finished it off right at the end (90th+4) to take their second full points in two matches.

Thailand’s next game will be against the Philippines at the same venue while Vietnam will face Pakistan at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on 2 October 2026.

In the meantime, the Philippines gave up a two-goal advantage to be held to a 2-2 draw by Pakistan.

Sandro Reyes was on target after 24 minutes as Bjorn Kristensen then added the second goal, eight minutes later.

However, Pakistan fought back in the second half when Ali Khan narrowed the gap two minutes after the restart, while Abdul Arshad pulled up with the 62nd minute equaliser for both teams to share the spoils.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAT #PFF

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