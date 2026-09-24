Australian Kevin Yuan made a brilliant eagle two on his 14th, a par-four, to snatch the first-round lead in the Mercuries Taiwan Masters today.

It helped him fire a five-under-par 67 at Taiwan Golf & Country Club for a one-shot lead, on an extremely hot day when the course lived up to its reputation as one of the toughest.

South Africa’s Jbe Kruger and Gavin Green from Malaysia, both former champions here, who were paired together today, shots 68s to sit in second along with Chinese-Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po and Atiruj Winaicharoenchai from Thailand.

They are a stroke ahead of Chinese-Taipei’s Shen Wei-cheng, Denzel Ieremia from New Zealand, Swede Charlie Lindh, Pakistan’s Ahmad Baig and Korean Minhyuk Song, who carded 69s.

Yuan started on the back nine and was four under by the time he reached the 333-yard par-four fifth, his 14th.

Said the 29-year-old: “So me and Clayton [his caddie] were thinking about hitting driver to reach because we had the front tee box this week, and driver’s been feeling good. So, I hit driver and hit it to like maybe 18 feet, just short of the flag, and I had a really good putt there. So yeah, it was driver and a holed putt.”

He also made five birdies and two bogeys, the last coming on his 16th to cut his two-shot lead, to make a good start that backs up a good season with has seen him rise up to 31st place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

“I started off with a great birdie to go on 10, and 10’s always such a tough hole to start. Had a great four iron, and then holed a really good 15 footer, and then made a huge par on 11, and then yeah, it’s just been up and down.

“Like I made a few big pars today, which really helped my scores because on this course it’s quite easy to make bogey. The rough is really thick, and the fairways are pretty tiny. So you miss the fairway, and you’re just trying to save par.”

This week’s venue is the oldest golf club in the country, and its greens are in immaculate condition according to the players. However, its tight-tree lined fairways and tricky, sloping greens are once again posing a huge challenge.

“It was brutal,” said Kruger.

“It’s just a tough golf course. You have to play well. You can’t make mistakes. Every single shot you have to concentrate on because it’s just that tough.

“The greens are so fast, if you miss the fairways, you can’t stop it. So, you have to physically try and hit the fairway, and if you don’t, you’re just trying to get it on the green. So, it’s just not a normal golf course. It’s literally try and hit the fairway, then you try and hit the green because the greens are so fast, because they’re so good.”

He made an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys today.

The South African won here in 2024 for his first victory on the Asian Tour in five years after an extraordinary weekend of golf that saw three rounds played, each shotgun starts, as a result of Typhoon Krathon. Extremely poor weather meant no play was possible on Thursday and Friday. It was his third title on the Asian Tour.

On playing with old friend Green, he said: “It definitely helps. Obviously, I’ve known him a long time. It helps play with someone you know, a familiar face, but I can’t hit it as far as him, unfortunately.”

Green, who made five birdies and dropped one shot, is playing here for the first time since his victory, the year he claimed the Asian Tour Order of Merit title.

He has been out of action for three months suffering from tennis elbow, so was more than happy with his start.

“Obviously, had not much real expectations,” he said.

“I’ve been injured for like three months now. Obviously, the place has changed a lot for me. I think I just actually played quite well and actually had the feeling of playing nice again.”

Atiruj finished first at a first stage qualifier for the DP World Tour Qualifying School at the start of the month in Belgium. He was 18 under the event and so is coming into the week in good form.

He said “I am trying to get better every year and try new things. I have been playing in tough conditions already, so I am prepared for this week.”

A host of players fired 70s, including Filipino Miguel Tabuena and Ratchanon Chantananuwat, the young Thai star who turned professional last week.

Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert was also in the same group as Kruger and Green. Last week’s winner of the Yeangder TPC and the new Asian Tour Merit list leader returned a 71.

Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, third on the Merit list, returned a 74, while defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan from Thailand shot 76.

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