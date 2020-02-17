Veteran Thiago Mora de Oliveira has signed on to play for VUC Futsal Club for the remainder of the MFF Futsal League 2019/20.

The Brazilian has been plying his trade for the last 11 years in the top flight of the Thai Futsal League with Port FC and also in the Indonesia Pro Futsal League with Permata Indah Manokwari.

“I knew about VUC before I joined the team. I played against them at the AFF Futsal Club Championship. I think it is a league that is trying to improve. Besides me, my friends and other Thai players are also playing this year,” said Oliveira.

“I am really happy to be here. I am now 37. I would be able to play only for about two more years. But I have plans to give support even after my retirement. The first plan is to get the championship and next is to support the development of Myanmar’s Futsal scene.”