Formula E has entered into a strategic three-year partnership with Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s new Official Digital Innovation Partner, the collaboration will enhance in-race insights, fan engagement and sustainability reporting and tracking across the championship.

The partnership between Infosys and Formula E will focus on three core areas: fan growth, technology innovation, and continued environmental stewardship.

Creating a new Fan Customer Data Platform: With the aim of engaging 500 million fans by 2030, Infosys will help build an AI-powered Fan Customer Data Platform for Formula E to unlock deep fan engagement and personalisation opportunities, allowing Formula E to better serve its growing global fan base.

In-race insights and Driver Statistics: Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of offerings using generative AI technologies, the collaboration aims to provide real-time insights and real time driver statistics during races, enhancing the overall viewing experience for fans.

An enhanced sustainability data management tool: With the objective of playing a pivotal role in supporting Formula E's carbon reduction target of 45% by 2030, Infosys will work to transform the sport's carbon reporting capabilities by using AI to improve accuracy, reliability, and traceability of data collection, and setting new standards in sustainability assessments for the championship.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said,

“Infosys’ expertise in cutting-edge technologies makes them the ideal partner to help us drive the future of electric motorsport. We are excited to work with them to deliver exceptional experiences for our global fan base and further strengthen Formula E’s position as a leader in sustainable, digital-first sports. Infosys’ commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are confident that this collaboration will unlock new avenues in our key focus areas.”

Sumit Virmani, EVP & Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said,

“Infosys has built and nurtured several strategic sports collaborations globally. We are now delighted to partner with Formula E, a visionary motorsport series, that shares our passion for sustainability and AI-led innovation. This strategic collaboration will showcase our AI, digital, and analytics prowess, elevating the fan experience, while enhancing Formula E’s sustainability goals. Together, we aim to redefine the possibilities in electric motorsport.”

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Revenue Officer, Formula E, said,

“As we forge ahead with this strategic partnership with Infosys, we are setting a new standard in how we engage and expand our global audience. This collaboration not only propels our championship forward with advanced digital and AI-driven solutions but also solidifies our commercial strategy, enhancing our ability to attract key partnerships and drive significant revenue growth. By integrating Infosys’ cutting-edge technologies, we are further equipped to deliver an unparalleled fan experience and meet our ambitious growth targets in the evolving landscape of electric motorsport.”

Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship sees 11 race teams compete in 16 races across 10 iconic cities, including debuts in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Misano. The next race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the 2024 SUN Minimeal Berlin E-Prix double-header on 11 and 12 May.

For more information on the championship and upcoming races, visit www.FIAFormulaE.com.

