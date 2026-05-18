2026 Women’s Premier League Matchweek 13: Roundup

Balestier Khalsa returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Hougang United.

The first half saw few clear chances, but the deadlock was broken just a minute after substitute Lavanya Gurunathan was subbed in at the 46th minute, scored with a solo effort to put Balestier ahead.

Hougang hit back in the 53rd minute. A cross into the box was tapped in by Hougang captain Iffah Amrin, but Balestier’s goalkeeper Afiqah Azman could only deflect the ball, and Nisreen Aziz was quickest to react to the loose ball and level the scores for Hougang.

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