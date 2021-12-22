A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed yesterday between the FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, the President of FABD was on hand to sign the document alongside Yasser Hassan Almisehal, President of SAFF.

Other signatories were FABD General Secretary, Mohammad Shahnon Mohd Salleh and SAFF General Secretary, Ibrahim S. Alkassim.

“There’s a longstanding relationship between the two countries at the governmental level. And this MoU demonstrates the cordial relationships between our two governments,” said Pengiran Matusin.

“With the signing of this MoU, it will further cement the relationships between our two nations.”

Added Yasser: “the relationship between the two countries are very strong and there are many mutual traditions and similarities between our country and Brunei.

“And football is an important tool to bring people together.

With that, I would like to assure you that all our resources and experience will be available to you because we really believe that cooperation and sharing experience is the only way to develop football.”

Also present at the ceremony was His Excellency Dato Seri Setia Awang Yusoff Awang Ismail, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

