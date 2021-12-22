There will be a new Wanda Diamond League meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in 2022.

We are delighted that following the title sponsorship agreement with Wanda Sports Group in 2019 we are today able to confirm Shenzhen as the second Chinese meeting to become part of athletics’ premier one-day meeting tour, joining Shanghai which has been part of the Wanda Diamond League since 2010.

As announced by the meeting organisers on Tuesday, the new meeting will take place on 6th August at the 40,000-capacity Bao’an Stadium, as the world’s best athletes return to Wanda Diamond League action after the World Athletics Championships in July.

The Shenzhen meeting organising committee will be led by experienced athletics 1-day meeting director, Norwegian Rune Stenersen – former CEO of the Oslo Diamond League meeting – and the men’s 100m will be the headline event, raising the prospect of Chinese sprint star Su Bingtian going head to head with international rivals on home soil.