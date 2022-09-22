BRYAN Leong Xin Ren smashed Daniel Bego’s 13-year-old men’s 100m butterfly national record in the Malaysia Games at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil today.

The 19-year-old clocked 53.32 seconds, erasing the old mark of 53.33s set by Bego in 2009. It was Bryan’s fourth gold medal in the Games.

“It came as a surprise to me too. I was not expecting it. I just wanted to do my best and clock somewhere around 53s’. I have two more events to go, and my target is to win six gold medals in the Games before I leave for London in two days’ time,” said Bryan.

An undergraduate in neuroscience and psychology at the King’s College London, Bryan said he is satisfied with his performance here.

He aims to prepare for the bigger challenges ahead, which are the SEA Games in Cambodia next year and Asian Games.

“But my biggest challenge and hope is to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024. That would be the best gift and I will be putting in a lot of effort once I return to England,” he added.

Ng Jing Pu contributed to Selangor with a gold medal too in the men’s 200m breaststroke in 2:17/87, Hii Puong Wei collected silver in 3:18.85 and Jordan Yip Zhu Ern took bronze in 2:19.78.

Khiew Hoe Yean splashed his way to the 400m freestyle gold medal for Federal Territory in 3:53.41s, leaving Tan Khai Xin for silver {3:58.73} and Low Zheng Yong the bronze {4:04.59}.

