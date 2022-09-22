There is no stopping Tan Rou Xin in the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022.

The sensational Johor swimmer is in superb form in this 20th edition of the Games at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Only 16 years of age and a Form Four student at SMK Medini Iskandar Puteri in Johor, Rou Xin claimed her fifth gold medal in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

She clocked 2:35.92s for gold while Low Eee Meng of Selangor took silver in 2:45.10, and Yeoh Yun Xuan from Penang did 2:48.70 for the bronze medal.

On Wednesday, Rou Xin won her fourth gold – 50m breaststroke in 32.78s.

Sarawak’s Kelly Teo Yan also won her second gold in the Games – the 400m freestyle in 4:31.92, Ong Yong Qi bagged silver in 4:32.36, and Hooy Jia Yee went home with the bronze, clocking 4:34.66.

Lim Shun Qi of Selangor stamped her mark in the 100m butterfly against a field of eight competitors. She locked in 1:02.48s for the gold, Keesha Ho of Penang clinched silver in 1:03.57 and Kellyn Choong Kai En took the bronze medal in 1:05.30.

