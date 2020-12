Buibere FC stamped their authority as the best women’s football team in Timor Leste when they landed the double after beating AD SLB 1-0 to lift the Taca de Rosa Muki Bonaparte yesterday.

In the final of the Taca de Rosa Muki Bonaparte that was played at the Estadio Municipal de Dili, Nilda scored the only goal of the game early in the 13th minute for the win.

Buibere had lifted the women’s league title last month.

Like this: Like Loading...