Young Australian Futsal star Rhys Buick has signed up for UAE’s Al-Nasr Futsal Club based in Dubai.

This was confirmed by Buick’s former club Gold Coast Force Futsal, who won the 2019 Men’s Australian Futsal Club Championship.

The 20-year-old Buick has signed for one of the most successful clubs in the Middle East where recently Al-Nasr were crowned champions of the Etihad Futsal Cup.

