After taking the lead at the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking 2020 Challenge last month, Siti Nurshuhaini will be hoping that the Playoff Round of the championship this week will allow her to regain that competition atmosphere.

The 100PLUS Playoff Round of the National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 is scheduled from November 4 to 6 at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara.

The top two players in Group B, C and D in both the men and women’s singles will compete with the bottom two players in Group A, B, C and D in a round-robin playoffs to determine the players’ final rankings.

Siti Nurshuhaini emerged Group B champion and will compete for a slot into Division 1.

“Of course, I am ready to play in the playoffs. As a preliminary preparation, I have been doing additional training to get the rhythm and atmosphere of competition,” said Shuhaini.

However, the 16-year-old admitted that the challenge in the playoffs will be more intense and where she rated Khor Jing Wen as her main obstacle for her to continue her domination.

Other than Shuhaini and Jing Wen, the other players in Group A and B are Loh Zhi Wei and Joanne Ng May Yin.

On the other hand, Jing Wen felt that the competition level in the playoffs will be very high as every player would want to fight for the chance to get promoted to Division 1.

Jing Wen ended her challenge in the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Ranking Challenge 2020 last month in third place.

“Naturally, I want to be No. 1 but it is the same as the other players. They want it too. For me, I am trying very hard to follow the advice from the coaches to correct every mistake,” added Jing Wen.

“I am also working a lot on my physical training as I feel that it is still not at a good enough level.”

The Playoff Round of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 will still be held behind closed doors for teenage players who had resumed training at the Malaysian Badminton Academy since July this year.

