Former champions Buriram United reclaimed the top spot in the 2021/22 Revo Thai League 1 following their 2-0 win over PT Prachuap FC.

At the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Stadium, the visiting Buriram side was on target off Samuel Goncalves in the 21st minute and then another from international Supachai Jaided seven minutes to the end.

The win gave Buriram ten points from five matches played as Chiangrai United moved up to second from ninth after beating former leaders Chonburi FC 3-2.

In the game that was played at the Chonburi Stadium, a hattrick (1st, 65th penalty, 87th minute) from Bill gave Chiangrai the full points even though Chonburi did pull in two first-half goals from Kritsada Kaman (42nd) and Krirkrit Thaweekarn (45th).

2021/22 REVO THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC 2-1 Suphanburi FC

BG Pathum United 2-1 Khon Kaen United

Nongbua Pitchaya FC 1-0 Police Tero

PT Prachuap 0-2 Buriram United

Samutprakan City 1-3 Chiangmai United

Port FC 1-0 SCG Muangthong United

Chonburi FC 2-3 Singha Chiangrai United

